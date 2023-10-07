WATCH: Johnny Manziel narrates Aggie hype video ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Do you need another dose of Maroon Kool-aid before Texas A&M hosts Alabama on Saturday afternoon? You’re in luck! Former Heisman-winning Aggie quarterback Johnny Manziel, whose stardom sky-rocketed after defeating the then-No.1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on the road during his 2012 freshman campaign, is back in the fold after narrating a brand new pre-game hype video released on Friday.

Echoing the power of the 12th Man, something a majority of college football fans outside of College Station still take for granted is perfectly illustrated within the video, as one of the greatest athletes ever to don the Maroon & White knows firsthand of the impact Kyle Field presents.

“When the moment presents itself, what will you do? Make no little plans, and remember this day. It is all we’ve got versus all they’ve got for the next 60 minutes. There is only one thing I know they do not have, and that is the 12th Man on their side.”

Orchestrating what still stands as a program-changing victory, Manziel threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns combined with 92 rushing yards, narrowly defeating the Crimson Tide 29-24, as Nick Saban’s 2012 team would go on to beat Notre Dame 42-14 to claim their third National Championship in four seasons.

Both teams have split the series in the last two seasons, as the Tide escaped with a 24-20 home win, while head coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former assistant to defeat Saban in 2021, as former Aggies kicker Seth Small nailed a 28-yard field goal as to expired to beat Alabama 41-38. Both teams enter the matchup on three-game-winning streaks, fighting for SEC West supremacy as the only undefeated teams remaining in the division at 2-0.

While our team at Aggies Wire is confident that Texas A&M, led by their surging defense, can get the job done, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s duel-threat ability could cause some issues. Still, the Aggies home-field advantage is poised to impact nearly every possession.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire