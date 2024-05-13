Watch: John Fury headbutts member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team and splits his own head open

John Fury was left bleeding from his forehead - PA/Nick Potts

Tyson Fury’s father was left bleeding from his forehead after he headbutted a member of the Oleksandr Usyk camp ahead of their fight in Saudi Arabia.

Amid chaotic scenes at the two heavyweight’s pre-bout press conference, video footage showed John Fury trading verbals with members of Usyk’s team during the official media day before aiming a headbutt at Stanislav Stepchuk, one of the Ukrainian’s entourage.

Fury Snr was then seen walking away wounded as insults continued to be exchanged.

Initially, eyewitnesses said Fury Snr, the corner man and former bare knuckle fighter, had been hit in the head “after a verbal exchange turned physical”.

However, video footage emerged to show Fury launched a headbutt at Stepchuk (watch video below).

‼️ Full, close-up video of John Fury's headbutt clash with Oleksandr Usyk's team which left him bleeding today…



[🎥 Serge Lapin] pic.twitter.com/ctlylkIszH — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 13, 2024

Other journalists at the media day reported how the boxer’s father shouted “Furys never run” following the altercation.

The boxer’s injured father was later seen pumped up and spoiling for more confrontations with the Ukrainians, shouting: “Let’s go – let’s f------ go”.

After having his cut cleaned and donning a Fury v Usyk cap, John Fury said of the incident: “There is always a reason for what I do. They needed to know what they are up against. They were saying things about my son, insulting him.

“They are up against it on Saturday night, they are facing the real deal and Tyson is going to do a number on him. What happened has happened and I respect the Ukrainians and Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk apologised afterwards.”

Tyson Fury, who had been in a side room completing a broadcast interview, asked his father “what happened to you, you silly c---?” upon seeing his father bleeding. Tyson appeared non plussed about the incident and carried on with his media commitments.

“I didn’t see anything, I was in the room doing interviews for Sky Sports, but I’m not here for all that, I’m here to get the job done and go home and rest,” Tyson Fury said. “They do what they do, I’ve definitely seen worse than a cut on the head.”

The Gypsy King and Ukrainian will try to unify the heavyweight division this weekend in a fight which was postponed in February after Fury suffered a gash above his right eye in sparring.

Both fighters are putting their undefeated professional records on the line. Fury has the WBC title around his waist, while Usyk possesses the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine straps.

Last October, Fury laboured to a controversial points win over Francis Ngannou but he appears in lean shape ahead of Saturday, having posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. Wearing a green vest, with his right bicep bulging, he posted: “I’m ready, Lets rock and roll!”

Footballer Josh Windass predicted in the comments: “Done inside 5.”

Lennox Lewis also recently claimed that Fury has the edge, saying: “The bigger guy always has the advantage. I think it’s a good time for Tyson. Everyone can see the shape he is in and that he’s taking it a lot more seriously than the [Francis] Ngannou fight – and so he should. Both guys are great champions. Both are winners.”

