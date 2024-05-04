Watch: John Curtis advances to semi-final round with game 3 win over Brother Martin

HARAHAN, La. — No. 2 John Curtis defeated No. 7 Brother Martin, 10-4 in game three of their series Saturday to advance to the Division I Select semi-final round in Sulphur.

Brother Martin opened game three with three runs in the top of the first inning, but John Curtis responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame, headlined by a three-run home run from senior Tyler Mitchell.

The Patriots plated four more runs in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of two costly Crusaders’ mistakes in the field.

The Patriots scored 26 runs in the final two games of the series to advance to the final four for the first time since 2022.

John Curtis will now play Rummel in the Division I Select semi-final round Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Raiders defeated the Patriots two times in the regular season en route to their Catholic League championship crown.

