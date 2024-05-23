Watch Joey Bart exact revenge on Giants with mammoth grand slam originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

If Joey Bart had any pent-up frustration towards the Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates catcher let it all out with a fourth-inning grand slam in Thursday's game at PNC Park.

With the Giants and Pirates tied 1-1, Bart connected on a Mason Black 92 mph four-seam fastball, crushing a 434-foot homer that hit off the batter's eye in center field.

Bart admired his work, watching the ball soar as he walked out of the batter's box.

Bart Dart: Grand Slam Edition pic.twitter.com/SbXcHVeyWA — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 23, 2024

⚾Joey Bart, @JBart9GT! HR (4)



5/23/24 @ PIT, ⬇️ 4th

vs RHP Mason Black



109.7 MPH / 28° / 434 ft to CF

Off a 92.8 MPH four-seam fb



▶️It's a home run in 30/30 parks.◀️



📺: https://t.co/8B7k2bU1dT pic.twitter.com/zDT8Tp8skq — Home Run Report (@homerunreport) May 23, 2024

The grand slam was Bart's fourth homer of the year and gives him 12 RBI since being traded from the Giants to the Pirates a few days into the 2024 season. He he entered the day hitting .250/.354/.446 in 20 games with Pittsburgh.

Two innings later, Bart doubled into the left-field corner.

Bart was selected No. 2 overall by the Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft and made his big league debut with San Francisco in 2020.

But the Georgia Tech product never was able to reach his potential with the Giants and eventually was surpassed on the depth chart by Patrick Bailey.

The Giants brought in veteran catchers to back up Bailey, making Bart expendable, and in April, they sent him to Pittsburgh.

It's early and Bart isn't playing every day, but he's making the most of his new opportunity.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast