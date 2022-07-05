Watch: Jasper Philipsen celebrates Tour de France stage four win - despite not finishing first

Jasper Philipsen celebrates Tour de France stage four win - despite not finishing first - GETTY IMAGES

As he powered across the finish line in Calais, at the head of an assortment of the world’s top sprinters, Belgian Jasper Philipsen roared in celebration, beating his chest and punching the air in delight. And why not? The 24-year-old Alpecin-Fenix rider believed he had just notched by far the biggest victory of his career to date; in stage four of the Tour de France. This was something to tell the grandkids about. The first Tour stage win of his career.

Except it was not. What Philipsen did not realise was that he had been sprinting for second spot. The actual stage winner, Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert, had already crossed the line some eight seconds earlier, having escaped over the top of the final climb, 10km from the end, and ridden solo to the finish.

In a cruel - and very public - moment of realisation, Philipsen’s celebrations turned to anguish.

Understandably, the youngster was still a little raw when he spoke to reporters a few minutes later, describing the whole episode as “a bit s---”.

“On the climb I never saw him riding in front,” Philipsen said. “It’s a disappointment for sure. For four or five seconds I honestly thought I won. It will make funny images in the end. But I didn’t want this so it’s a bit s--- also.”

A first at the Tour de France today 😲



We had not one but two winners! 😱#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/SR34uxdp4A — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 5, 2022

Philipsen, who explained that it was too noisy to hear anything over his radio as he prepared for his sprint, will no doubt be embarrassed. But his error is not uncommon in cycling.

There was a famous case at the Giro d’Italia in 2017 when Luka Pibernik of Slovenia bolted off the front of the peloton to foil the sprinters and 'win' stage five only to discover there was still one 6km lap of the finish circuit to go. He ended up finishing 148th.

Just last month, Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) was in Philipsen’s shoes after celebrating what he thought was a stage victory at the Tour de Suisse. His team-mate had to inform him that unfortunately Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM had already taken the stage.

In perhaps the most famous instance of all, at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, Dutch great Annemiek van Vleuten thought she had won gold in the women’s road race, only to discover after celebrating on Mt Fuji Speedway that she had in fact finished second to little-known Austrian Anna Kiesenhofer, an amateur rider and postdoctoral mathematician who had outsmarted the field and finished over a minute in front of everyone.