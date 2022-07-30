Watch: Jameis Winston finds Chris Olave for 60-yard TD at Saints camp

That’s what we like to see. Jameis Winston bounced back well from a pair of interceptions to open Saturday’s practice session at New Orleans Saints training camp, ending the day on a high note by connecting with rookie wideout Chris Olave on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

We were fortunate to get a couple of different angles on the play of the day, but the best look may come from the official Saints Twitter account themselves. It’s tough to assign blame on the big play to anyone in particular on defense, but from what we can see it looks like Marshon Lattimore was initially lined up against Olave before passing him off to the safety help behind him.

But there wasn’t a safety waiting back deep — P.J. Williams came down instead to meet Lattimore at the sideline, leaving Olave uncovered as he ran further downfield. Winston saw it unfold and stepped up in the pocket to launch a high-arcing pass into the rookie’s hands for six points to a round of applause from the fans in attendance.

It was a great rebound to an ugly start, with defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Bradley Roby both notching takeaways to open the team period. Saints coach Dennis Allen credited Winston for the upswing in his post-practice media availability session.

“I thought he responded the next two plays,” Allen told WWL’s Jeff Nowak. “And I told him that out on the field: that’s what you have to be able to do. This game’s not a perfect game played by perfect people, and there’s gonna be mistakes that are made, and how do you respond to them? I thought he did a nice job of responding to them.”

This big play is encouraging to see from Olave, too. It’s a good reminder that he adds a new element to the offense and shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry added to the mix. There are high expectations for the first round pick and he’s responding accordingly. Impressive moments like these will go a long way towards building confidence in his quarterback, and that bodes well for their future together. The Saints are off on Sunday, but they’ll return to work in their first padded practice on Monday. Let’s see if Olave can keep up this momentum.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire