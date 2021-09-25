WATCH: Jahan Dotson scores touchdown on Penn State’s first snap vs. Villanova

Well, it did not take long for Jahan Dotson and Sean Clifford to get things going on offense on Saturday afternoon against the Villanova Wildcats. Penn State’s quarterback-receiver combo hooked up on the first offensive snap of the afternoon for the Nittany Lions, taking all of eight seconds to get points on the board for an early lead on the Wildcats.

Penn State’s defense started the game with a quick three-and-out, aided by a Villanova penalty, to get the game started. After Dotson fielded a punt around the middle of the field, he then went streaking down the field for a deep pass from Clifford on Penn State’s first offensive play of the game.

the touchdown was Dotson’s fourth touchdown of the season. It was also the first touchdown given up by Villanova in the first quarter this season. this ain’t Lehigh and Bucknell, after all!