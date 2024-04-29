WATCH: An inside look at Cooper Beebe’s special draft day

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KSNT) – Cooper Beebe waited two hours and fifty three minutes for a phone call on Friday night.

However, more accurately, Cooper Beebe waited about 22 years and 11 months for that call. The Kansas City, Kansas native has been dreaming about playing professional football for as long as he can remember.

When his phone rang on Friday night, a well-known name was on the other end.

“Hello Dallas Cowboy, this is Jerry Jones,” Beebe heard.

The Cowboys selected the former Kansas State Wildcat in the third round with pick No. 73.

Attached at the top of this article is a cinematic recap of Beebe's special day, as reported by 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley.

The Beebe family welcomed 27 News into their home for the first two days of the NFL draft.

