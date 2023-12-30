WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Indiana State

In a game against a very good Indiana State basketball team, Michigan State was able to grind out a gritty 12-point victory, defeating the Sycamores 87-75 in front of a sell out crowd at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State was led by their veteran leadership, getting outstanding performances from Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall.

In a game Coach Izzo dubbed as, “a big-time win” MSU showed fans that they are starting to come together as the team everyone expected.

Check out highlights from the big win on Saturday afternoon:

4th W in a row. HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/NTym9Oh3fY — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 30, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire