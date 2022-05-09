Breaking News:

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reportedly wins second straight NBA MVP award

Watch heartwarming moment as Patriots QB Bailey Zappe gets call from Bill Belichick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bailey Zappe
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bill Belichick
    Bill Belichick
    American football coach

Selecting Bailey Zappe in the fourth round was a surprise to many New England Patriots fans and NFL pundits.

Mac Jones is the quarterback of the future and the Patriots still had needs while selecting in the fourth round. Regardless, Zappe had an incredible season at Western Kentucky and he now provides the Patriots with a smart and reliable backup. In 14 games — Zappe threw for 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. That’s impressive for any Division I athlete.

The biggest knock against Zappe is his size and athleticism, leading to the lack of interest by NFL teams in the draft. This gave much more meaning and significance to the quarterback when he was picked by the Patriots.

Watch this heartwarming moment as Zappe receives the phone call from Bill Belichick.

Zappe will likely be the third option this season behind Jones and Brian Hoyer.

List

Meet Steven Johnson, the former Patriots TE who had an affair with Sonya Curry

Recommended Stories