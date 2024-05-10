Watch Georgia rookie WR hauls in amazing one-handed catch

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is trying to make an NFL roster after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft. Rosemy-Jacksaint showed off his reliable hands for the Washington Commanders in minicamp with a spectacular one-handed snag.

Many NFL draft experts were surprised after Rosemy-Jacksaint went undrafted. He is already turning heads and does the little things right, so don’t be surprised if he ends up making Washington’s final roster this fall.

The Washington Commanders don’t have the most depth at wide receiver, so Rosemy-Jacksaint has an opportunity to stand out and carve out a role in the NFL. Here’s a look at Rosemy-Jacksaint’s amazing catch.

Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of five undrafted Georgia Bulldogs that are hoping to make an NFL roster. The 2024 NFL draft featured the selection of eight Georgia players.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire