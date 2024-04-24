Watch: Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo hits Knicks’ game-winning 3-pointer vs. Sixers

While the Golden State Warriors season is over, the first round of the NBA postseason is in full swing. During the 2024 edition of the playoffs, 11 former members of the Warriors are on the floor around the league.

On Monday night, an ex-Warrior took over playoff headlines with a game-winning shot at Madison Square Garden. In game two of the New York Knicks’ first-round battle against the Philadelphia 76ers, Donte DiVincenzo drilled a 3-pointer in the final seconds to deliver the Knicks a 104-101 lead over the Sixers.

Seconds before his game-winner, DiVincenzo missed an open look from beyond the arc. However, a heroic rebound from Isaiah Hartenstein gave the former Warrior turned Knick another chance. DiVincenzo hit his go-ahead triple with 13 seconds on the clock that set the New York crowd into a frenzy.

DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer earned a rare “double-bang” call from legendary broadcaster Mike Breen.

Via @KnicksMSGN on Twitter:

"DiVincenzo a three… BANG! BANG!!!! Knicks take a 1 point lead with 13 seconds remaining!! THE GARDEN IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW!" – Mike Breen The Knicks win Game 2️⃣ and take a 2️⃣-0️⃣ series lead!!! pic.twitter.com/ipZVZVw770 — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 23, 2024

DiVincenzo finished with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four made 4-pointers to go along with four rebounds and three assists as the Knicks went on to take a two-game lead over the Sixers.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire