How to watch former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes make MLB debut with Pirates on Saturday

Paul Skenes has finally gotten the call-up to The Show. The former LSU star pitcher and 2023 Dick Howser Award winner quickly worked his way through the minors after going first overall in last summer’s draft. After participating in Pittsburgh Pirates spring training, he began the season with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, recording a sub-1.00 ERA while striking out 45 of the 105 batters he faced. Now, he’s gotten the callup and will make his Major League debut on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs for a Pirates team that’s looking for a spark in its starting rotation after starting the year 17-22. They’ll hope that Skenes, the top pitching prospect in baseball, provides that spark. Here’s what you need to know to watch his MLB debut on Saturday against Chicago.

How to Watch

Date : Saturday, May 11

Time : 3:05 p.m. CT

TV : MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

