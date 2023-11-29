Watch: Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell speaks following Wednesday's practice
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straight forward. This year might be chaos.
Aaron Rodgers is going to return to practice for the Jets.
Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five seasons before joining Deion Sanders' staff.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
The IOC announced Salt Lake City as the preferred candidate for 2034, effectively confirming the destination will host.
How has C.J. Stroud engineered one of the best rookie seasons by an NFL quarterback? The answer can be found at a storage facility 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Brown has been Georgia's defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
In terms of placing blame, there is a line being drawn to Tepper wanting Frank Reich to field a staff with significant experience, which led to multiple coaches with different ideologies being spackled into one unit.
Bray is a former Oregon State LB and has run the defense since 2021.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide open, Sheppard's playing style can be slotted into a team's secondary unit right away.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team