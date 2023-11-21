ESPN's Stephen A. Smith 'not counting out' FSU football after Jordan Travis injury

Love him or hate him, ESPN First Take commentator Stephen A. Smith had something to say that most Florida State football fans would agree with.

During Monday's show, less than 48 hours after FSU quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Seminole game against North Alabama, Smith said that FSU should not be counted out of College Football Playoff contention.

"Let's not trip and be over-emotional. The fact of the matter is they're [FSU] 11-0, they'd be 12-0," Smith said. "How could you keep them out? There is no way you can keep them out of the College Football Playoff. I can't see that happening."

The fourth set of CFP rankings releases on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. with five undefeated teams still left at the top of the rankings: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, FSU and Washington. Upon the release of the AP Top 25 on Sunday, FSU fell one spot to No. 5 and Washington moved ahead to No. 4.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, FSU narrowly remained at No. 4. Either Michigan or Ohio State will suffer a loss by the end of the regular season as the two will face off on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Smith also credited quarterback Tate Rodemaker's stats this season and the depth of the wide receiving corps saying "if anyone can throw the ball a little bit, Florida State can make some noise".

"When you look at [Jaheim] Bell, [Keon] Coleman and [Johnny] Wilson], I'm looking at their numbers, these brothers are studs at the wide receiver spot," Smith said. "If anybody can throw the ball a little bit, Florida State can make some noise."

"I'm so sad for Travis cause that brother can ball, but you're damn right Florida State is expected to and will be in the College Football Playoff. It'd be a travesty if they weren't."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

