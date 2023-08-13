WATCH: Eagles’ rookie CB Eli Ricks with the pick-6 off Ravens QB Anthony Brown

Eli Ricks entered the NFL with elite intangibles and a pedigree that has produced All-American honors since high school.

After an inconsistent final season at Alabama, Ricks went undrafted, signing a free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles immediately after the draft.

Now battling for a roster spot, Rick took a massive step towards securing his future with this 31-yard pick-six off of Ravens fourth-string quarterback Anthony Brown.

Ricks has one tackle, one interception, and three passes defended in his NFL debut and could take this momentum into joint practices with the Browns.

