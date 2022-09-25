WATCH: Eagles' A.J. Brown breaks out Batman TD celebration

WATCH: Brown breaks out great Batman TD celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had a hilarious quote last week when he claimed the Eagles have "three Batmans" on the team in A.J. Brown (Swole Batman), DeVonta Smith (Skinny Batman), and Quez Watkins (Fast Batman).

Slay made sure we knew: there are no Robins in the Eagles' WR corps, only Batmans.

And A.J. Brown has clearly embraced his new nickname, because when he caught his first TD as a Philadelphia Eagle he went ahead and broke out a tremendous celebration - and may have started a new TD trend.

Brown snagged an impressive, hard-earned TD in the second quarter to put the Eagles up three possessions over Washington and immediately celebrated like he was a bat with his Eagles teammates:

We love some coordination from the teammates. These guys are clearly having fun, both on game day and during the week. The vibes are so good.

But Brown wasn't done there.

When he hit the sidelines, Brown broke out a Batman cape that I have a feeling will be a permanent staple throughout this season:

This team has such an impressive and fun swagger right now. This is great. A legit QB, two Pro Bowl wideouts, a stud TE1, and one of the best O-lines in the game.

It's quite a time to be an Eagles fan.