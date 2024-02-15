WATCH: EA Sports releases teaser for College Football 25

The most highly anticipated video game release in the sports world is making a return to your consoles. EA Sports’ NCAA Football went on a hiatus after their 2014 version of the game after the NCAA opted not to renew their relationship with the video game titan.

The era of NIL opened the door for the fan-favorite college football game to make a return, creating fervor among college football fans and gamers alike.

Today, on social media, EA Sports released a teaser for their upcoming release.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the College Football 25 will be built on the same engine as EA Sports’ Madden franchise.

It’s anticipated that EA SPORTS will release the game late this summer, but the details of the release will come in May. We’re one step closer to the return of the legendary football game.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire