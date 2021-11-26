WATCH: Dawson Knox bowls forward for Bills touchdown
The Buffalo Bills got on the board first on Thanksgiving thanks to a big effort from tight end Dawson Knox.
On a pass from quarterback Josh Allen in the flat, Dawson Knox caught the ball after crossing the field and then he turned up the field.
Upon doing so, there were almost all white shirts in front of him near the goal line.
It didn’t matter.
Knox bowled forward and scored on Buffalo’s opening drive against the Saints.
Check out the play below:
Dawson. Knox.
📺: @nbc pic.twitter.com/vFVwdvlpPV
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 26, 2021
