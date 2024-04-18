Watch Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons trade punches with a professional fighter

Dallas Cowboys star edge defender Micah Parsons won’t be participating in the Cowboys’ offseason program, but was recently in viral TikTok testing his strength versus a professional fighter.

The TikTok, posted on Thursday, April 11, shows Parsons with professional boxer Aj Graham Jr., trading body shots to see who would quit first.

The TikTok didn’t last long as Parsons could only trade punches once with Graham, tapping out before receiving the second punch.

Micah Parsons taking punches to the gut from a boxer until someone taps, it didn’t end well for Parsons…#DallasCowboys



(: AJ Graham on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/6fCM12XshU — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) April 18, 2024

Graham Jr. has a small TikTok following of 310 followers and his video with Parsosn is pinned to his page, his most popular videos involve him testing non-fighters to see how many body shots they can take.

Graham also made a video with former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy that has 65,400 views, his video with Parsons currently stands at 136,700 thousand views the second most popular on his page.

Parsons is no stranger to boxing as he has incorporated the sweet science into his offseason workouts.