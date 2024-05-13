Watch college highlights of new Commanders TE Ben Sinnott

Despite signing veteran Zach Ertz in free agency, the Washington Commanders knew heading into the 2024 NFL draft they needed to add talent at tight end.

So, in the second round, with the No. 53 overall pick, Washington selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott. Sinnott was considered by many to be the second-best tight end in the draft behind Georgia’s Brock Bowers. Sinnott was a versatile offensive weapon during his time at Kansas State, as he could play tight end, fullback, or split out wide.

In his review of Sinnott, former Washington tight end Chris Cooley praised Sinnott for his ability as a receiver and blocker. He offered the ultimate praise, saying legendary head coach Joe Gibbs would love Sinnott.

While Ertz will begin the season atop the depth chart, the Commanders will likely use plenty of 12 personnel, meaning two tight ends will be on the field simultaneously. Sinnott will be factored into offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s plans immediately.

Let’s look at some of Sinnott’s college highlights from his time at K-State.

