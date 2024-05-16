Cole Kmet talks returning to Notre Dame to complete degree

Cole Kmet made everyone proud recently when he graduated from Notre Dame. With three years as a Chicago Bears tight end, he decided the time was right to finish his political science degree. The Bears decided to get the inside scoop on what returning to student life was like, and he was happy to show off a bit of the campus as he was being interviewed:

It was nice to hear a side of Kmet that others might not get to see. How often do you hear an NFL player talk about analyzing poetry or having a full day of classes twice a week? Or how cool is it to hear him talk about his relationship with his baseball-playing brother, Casey Kmet? Or how about taking in a meal at the Morris Inn?

You can tell that being back on campus was good for Kmet’s soul. He obviously loves everything about Notre Dame, and he knew it was best for him to bring the student part of his life to a proper close. Good on him.

