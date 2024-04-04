WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws to Marquise Brown in offseason workout

The 2024 NFL season is months away, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t want to wait much longer to test his arm with his new wide receiver. The three-time Super Bowl MVP was back on the field showing off his arm in a video with his newly signed teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Mahomes posted a video of him tossing passes to Brown on his Instagram account and a highlight reel of a suspected independent workout. The video was accompanied by the Big Sean song Precision, and it appeared that the new teammates were already in sync.

The pair was spotted working out with trainer Bobby Stroupe last month, so a positive bond seems to have formed well before organized team activities.

Skyy Moore is also featured in the video. After a rough 2023, he hopes to significantly contribute to the team’s offensive plans in the upcoming season.

The Chiefs could still be in the market for a wide receiver during this month’s NFL Draft, but it’s good to see the current crop getting some early work under their belts.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire