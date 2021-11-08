WATCH: Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed records his first interception of 2021

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed didn’t exactly pick up the 2021 NFL season where he left off as a rookie.

Sneed was one of the Chiefs’ most dominant cornerbacks in 2020, at one point leading the league in interceptions. A clavicle injury disrupted the middle of his season of for the rookie, but he came back playing an entirely different position. He was the Chiefs’ nickel corner and he thrived in the role, especially when it came to rushing the passer.

This season, Sneed has played mostly the nickel corner spot and he hasn’t been as productive. Against the Packers in Week 9, however, Sneed had himself a day. He had an early pass defended in the game, but his most impressive play came in coverage against Green Bay’s top offensive weapon, Davante Adams.

Sneed stayed overtop Adams on a red zone pass and elevated to make the interception over him.

Check it out:

This is exactly the type of play the Chiefs expected Sneed to make on the regular in his second season as a professional. He followed this one up with an impressive pass defended from the slot in the red zone as well. It feels like Sneed is just starting to hit his stride defensively, and it’s coming at exactly the right time for Kansas City.

