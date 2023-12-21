Watch Chargers kicker play an accident attorney. Cameron Dicker makes Pro Bowl case in spoof ad

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has excellent stats this season but lags behind several others in Pro Bowl fan voting. He stars in a clever clip on the team's socials that might help change that. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Cameron Dicker is not an attorney.

But he does play one on TV. Well, kind of.

"Have you ever been victimized by a missed field goal?" a suit-clad Dicker shouts while standing in what appears to be a law office and pointing directly into the camera. He then lets out a piercing scream before adding, "My name is Cameron Dicker and I'll kick for you," with another point into the camera for emphasis.

The mock commercial posted by the Chargers social media team Wednesday is a spoof of an over-the-top personal injury attorney TV ad. Only, Dicker doesn't want your business — he wants your vote.

"Let me kick for you at the Pro Bowl!" the man known as "Dicker the Kicker" says during the fake commercial that has been viewed more than 4 million times on X (formerly Twitter) and has more than 14,000 likes on TikTok.

He then lets out another scream and adds, "So go to chargers.com/vote to send me and my leg to kick for you."

Read more: 'You just roll with it.' Chargers interim coach Giff Smith embraces new challenge

The clip touts Dicker's impressive stats from this season. He's made 95% of his field-goal attempts, with his only miss in 20 tries being from 53 yards in a Week 3 road game against the Minnesota Vikings, and has been perfect in all 34 of his PAT attempts.

"50! 40! 30! Doesn't matter — I'll make it!" Dicker yells. "Rain, sleet or snow, this leg is ready to go!"

But Dicker does appear to need the help of Chargers fans to reach the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla. An NFL spokesperson told The Times on Thursday morning that Dicker currently ranks outside the top 10 among kickers in fan voting for kickers, with former Charger and current Cleveland Brown Dustin Hopkins leading the way in the AFC and Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey doing so in the NFC. Only one kicker per conference will make the Pro Bowl rosters.

Fan votes are not the only factor that determines if a player makes the Pro Bowl. Coaches and players get a say as well, with all three groups counting as one-third of the vote. Fan voting ends on Christmas.

Even if the spoof commercial doesn't lead to a spot on the AFC Pro Bowl, Dicker should consider it a triumph. He certainly should consider a future as an actor — or maybe even as a personal injury lawyer.

Read more: Chargers ownership insists money won't be a limiting factor in coach and GM search

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.