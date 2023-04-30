WATCH: Chad Ryland shows off impressive leg strength in video

The New England Patriots may have found a gem when they selected Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in the third round. One of his specialties is a big leg, and that is evident in this video from last season.

Ryland played four seasons at Eastern Michigan and one season at Maryland in 2022. His best season came in 2021, when he went 19-of-22 on field goals and made all 47 extra points. In total, he tallied 104 points. The 2022 season also proved that he could kick from a distance, as he made three field goals from 50-plus yards or more.

An older video is making its way back to the Internet, which showcased Ryland’s leg strength. Safe to say, it is pretty impressive.

Maryland kicker Chad Ryland just nailed a 62-yard field goal off a tee during warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZEjEhV1cMn — Noah Ferguson (@NoahLFerguson) September 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see how Ryland will be able to help the Patriots in the coming years. One thing is for certain: New England has covered all aspects in this draft, including offense, defense and special teams.

