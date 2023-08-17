WATCH: Cedric Tillman mosses defender for a big gain vs. Eagles

He did it in practice against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he did it in a game setting as well. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman climbed the latter on a double-move deep ball to create separation before going up and high-pointing a deep ball from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the third preseason game.

The first drive of the Browns stalled as running back John Kelly Jr. fumbled the football at the goalline. However, Thompson-Robinson was poised and electric on the opening drive, connecting with his high school teammate in Tillman multiple times.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire