Watch: Camera footage that boosts Scottie Scheffler’s assault defence as police officer disciplined

New footage of Scottie Scheffler's arrest – and the incident leading up to it – has emerged - X

The police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler at last week’s USPGA – and who subsequently accused the world No 1 of “dragging” him along by trying to accelerate away – has been disciplined for not having his body camera activated at the time of the incident.

Scheffler remains facing four charges – most seriously that of assaulting a police officer, a felony that comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison. The case is due initially to be heard on Monday June 3, the week before the US Open, although it is still unknown if Scheffler will be required to attend the arraignment.

But the golfer and his legal team will surely be buoyed by the official chastisement of Detective Bryan Gillis, as well as by the video evidenced released by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

That footage, from a fixed security camera and a dash-cam in a police vehicle at the scene, appears inconclusive and, in itself, does not corroborate the officer’s claims in a damning police report.

And at a press conference held in Louisville, police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced that “corrective action” has already been taken against Gillis, because of his bodycam failure outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club.

“Detective Gillis did not have his body-worn camera operationally ready as required by our policy,” Gwinn-Villareal said. “Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not. His failure to do so is a violation of LMPD policy… We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action.”

BREAKING: @LMPD releases the only official video we have of the incident involving PGA Golfer Scottie Scheffler. The black Lexus you see going around the bus is Scheffler. You also see the officer running him down and arresting him. @wave3news #scottiescheffler #pga pic.twitter.com/fJ2ltFLuSG — Ward Jolles (@wardjolles) May 23, 2024

Scheffler has maintained he did nothing wrong and that it was “a big misunderstanding”. After a fatal accident early in the morning – in which John Mills, a security guard working at the tournament, was hit by a shuttle bus – the traffic was halted in both directions.

However, players were allowed through and Scheffler insists he took instructions from police as he circumnavigated the congestion. But in the report, Gillis stated that Scheffler ignored him and accelerated forward. It was at that point that Gillis says he was dragged along, sustaining injuries to his legs and wrists that required him to be taken to hospital.

Scheffler was arrested and cuffed and taken to the station, where he was put in a prisoner’s uniform for the police mugshot that inevitably went viral and was seen across the world, before being booked into a cell for an hour and eventually charged.

The mugshot that shocked the golf world - Reuters

Scheffler was rushed back to the course and made his tee-time, shooting a second-round 66. Yet, he tailed away on Saturday and indicated that he believed he was suffering from after-effects. He eventually finished in a tie for eighth behind winner Xander Schauffele.

Steve Romines, Scheffler’s lawyer in the Kentucky city, remains adamant that they will not be accepting one of the three, lesser traffic misdemeanours, even if the key charge being withdrawn is dependent on that.

“Our position is the same as it was last Friday,” Romines said. “We’re not interested in settling the case, we will either try it or it’ll be dismissed. It’s very simple. All the evidence that continues to come out just continues to support what Scottie said all along: This was a chaotic situation and miscommunication, and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Scheffler is playing in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA event being staged at Colonial, near his home city of Dallas.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.