How to watch Bulls vs. Heat Play-In Tournament coverage: time, channel, streaming

The Chicago Bulls advanced to the second round of the Play-In Tournament and will have to go through the Miami Heat to secure a spot the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Their opportunity awaits on Friday at Kaseya Center in Miami — the same building in which they were eliminated from last year's Play-In game against the Heat.

Whoever wins will earn the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first-round.

Here's what you need to know about the game, as well as NBC Sports Chicago's pre and postgame coverage for Friday's win-or-go-home matchup with the Heat.

Tipoff time: Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m. CT

Pre/Postgame coverage on NBC Sports Chicago: Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue will be live with expert analysis and exclusive coverage before and after the game on NBC Sports Chicago. "Bulls Pregame Live" begins at 5:30 p.m., and "Bulls Postgame Live" will begin immediately following "White Sox Postgame Live"

How to watch the game: Bulls vs. Heat will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to stream on ESPN+, Watch ESPN and Fubo.

