Watch Bucks’ rookie MarJon Beauchamp buy his mother a house

MarJon Beauchamp is making real money now.

Selected by the Bucks at No. 24 pick in the NBA Draft last month, Beauchamp is set to make $2.5 million this season and $12 million over the four years of his rookie deal (assuming he plays the four years of that contract).

Beauchamp used some of that money to buy his mother her first home and surprise her with it. Her reaction is priceless. (Hat tip Bleacher Report)

🙏🏽God put me in this position… I prayed.. worked and spoke this into existence ✝️ From living in apartments my whole life ❤️‍🩹 To Giving my mom her first house ever … God is Good… My whole plan is Holy✝️ @ESPNNBA @SportsCenter @BleacherReport @NBA @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/LNm0KmdrDI — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) 💫 (@Marjon32) July 22, 2022

Classy move by the rookie.

Beauchamp, a 6’5″ wing who played for the G-League Ignite, showed his potential to be a quality defender for the Bucks during Summer League. His offensive game is raw and needs work, but he could be a good late-first-round steal if that part of his game develops.

After this, it’s hard not to root for him.

