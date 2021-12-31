WATCH: Bryce Young sets program record for passing yards

Top-ranked Alabama extends the lead over No. 4 Cincinnati 24-6 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which serves as a 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal. The winner of this game will move onto Indianapolis for the national championship.

Tight end Cameron Latu reeled in a nine-yard touchdown to extend the Crimson Tide’s lead over the Bearcats in the fourth quarter.

With this completed pass, Young also surpasses Mac Jones for the all-time program leader in passing yards.

Cameron Latu with a Touchdown 😁🔥pic.twitter.com/ClX1cMGmLh — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) December 31, 2021

