WATCH: Bo Nix posts official goodbye video to Oregon Duck fans

It’s been a pretty spectacular two years, and unfortunately, it had to come to an end at some point.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix officially posted his goodbye to fans on Saturday afternoon via a video on YouTube from the Go Ducks page. It was full of highlights from Nix’s two seasons in Eugene, which contained numerous long touchdown passes and dazzling touchdown runs.

In his two seasons at Oregon, Nix broke countless records held by some of the best to ever plan in Eugene, like Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert. He finished his time in Eugene with 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also broke the NCAA record for single-season completion percentage in 2023.

Going forward, Nix is projected to be a first or second-round pick in the NFL Draft, with some projecting that he will go as high as the early teens. We will see where he ends up at the next level, but there is no doubt that Nix will go down as one of the best to do it at Oregon.

