Watch: The best plays from Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s been plenty of speculation centered around Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. The Dolphins’ 2020 No. 5 overall draft selection was the team’s starter for the majority of the season and — despite some of the narratives about his play — left Dolphins fans with plenty to be optimistic about regarding his long-term projection and forecast.

No, it wasn’t quite like playing at Alabama, where high-flying bombs were littered all over the field. And the adversity hit different at the NFL level, too; these are things Tagovailoa found out the hard way. But when his rookie season had come to a close, Tagovailoa had managed the Dolphins to a 6-3 record in his 9 starts and put up respectable statistics for any rookie quarterback.

The narrative is in part what it is because the quarterback selected immediately behind Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, complete re-wrote the rookie passing records. But that is now out of Miami’s control and the Dolphins will assuredly be focused on themselves and bettering their offense for Tagovailoa.

A good place to start would be reviewing the dynamics that made some of Tagovailoa’s best plays happen on the field and position the team to allow those things to happen more often. Thankfully, the NFL’s social account has allocated all of Tagovailoa’s best plays from the 2020 season into one highlight video, which you can watch below.

The raw production from the offense wasn’t where Miami needed it to be down the stretch and the team will angle to make appropriate changes along the way this offseason. But you do see the flashes that made him a star at Alabama. How the Dolphins extrapolate that and make it the new normal is up for debate — and that is a question only the team will know the answer to.

But we’ll all be watching; as this is a critical window for the Dolphins organization to make the most of their big investment behind center.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft film room: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

    See for yourself what Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater brings to the table as a 2021 NFL draft prospect

  • Schefter: Despite mounting pressure, Dan Snyder has 'no intent' to sell

    With ongoing legal battles and investigations pending, it's reasonable to ask if Washington owner Dan Snyder would be looking to sell.

  • Masks and distancing make it tough for the hard-of-hearing, but here's how to help

    An already tough situation is made worse for those with hearing loss. filadendron/Getty ImagesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all Americans wear face coverings when in public. Hospitals across the country are assuming everyone who walks through the door is a potential COVID-19 case, so are requiring patients to wear a mask and come alone. These changes pose potential communication problems for about 60 million Americans who are living with hearing loss, ranging from mild trouble to severe loss or deafness in one or both ears. The vast majority of people with hearing loss have never had a hearing test and do not use hearing aids, especially in populations affected by health disparities. For example, only an estimated 5% of Hispanic/Latino adults with hearing loss use hearing aids. Along with my audiology and public health colleagues from the Hispanic Hearing Healthcare Access Coalition, we strongly recommend that communities take special measures to stay connected with the hard-of-hearing at this time. Mask wearing and social distancing present a real problem for many people with hearing loss. Harder hearing Human brains are designed to use visual cues, like watching one another’s lips move, to help understand speech. Wearing a mask eliminates this vital visual information. Acoustically, face masks muffle speech. Donning a mask over a hearing aid or cochlear implant can be problematic or uncomfortable – causing some to remove their hearing devices. The need to stay at least six feet apart for social distancing can also make hearing and understanding speech more difficult. As distance increases, sound levels decrease. Research shows that moving farther away makes it more challenging for people with hearing loss to focus their attention on understanding speech. People cannot rely on pre-pandemic habits to compensate, like leaning in to get closer, seeing a person speaking, or bringing a loved one to the hospital to help. Image Source/Getty Images Research shows background noise in a hospital makes it difficult to hear, understand and absorb key information, with memory disrupted even if what was said in the moment was heard. After measuring sound levels in a Portland, Oregon Veterans hospital, researchers recorded background noise from medical and surgical wards then tested acutely ill patients. In the best-case scenario with low noise, hospitalized patients with mild to moderate hearing loss could recall only 58% of key words. This dropped to 30% recall at the highest levels of hospital noise tested. All these disruptions can have serious consequences. People with hidden or undiagnosed hearing loss may now be revealed, as their coping strategies falter. In this new reality, those who are hard-of-hearing and deaf may be unable to access public health recommendations, learn about available services or make informed decisions about their own care when speech is only auditory. This is especially true for people in hospitals, nursing homes or quarantine, who may find themselves suddenly isolated without assistance from family or friends. Enhancing communication The good news is that simple, effective strategies can boost communication during this time of wearing masks and beyond. Laura Coco, Au.D., a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Arizona, demonstrates the use of teleaudiology to connect remotely with someone with a cochlear implant. Laura Coco, Au.D., CC BY Face each other at a safe distance of at least six feet. Maintaining eye contact enhances social connection and keeps attention focused on communication. Speak more slowly and with care to make it easier for listeners. Speakers often naturally try to compensate by projecting, but a more effective approach is to speak more clearly, with greater enunciation. Ask others to repeat back what you said to confirm the message is being understood and not just heard. For health care providers, this “teach-back” strategy is essential to ensure understanding, whether the discussion is in-person or remote. Real-time captioning can improve communication access in telehealth, virtual meetings and online education. Ask the deaf or hard-of-hearing person, “How can I best communicate with you?” Try re-phrasing the information if the listener is having difficulty understanding your message. Write your message down or try speech-to-text if someone is having trouble hearing you. Bryan Wong, Au.D., an audiologist and Ph.D. student at the University of Arizona, makes face shields for local Tucson hospitals. Bryan Wong, Au.D., CC BY Select quiet spaces with little background noise for improved listening. If available, use or make clear masks or face shields, which will help by restoring visual information in speech. Seek out and offer multiple forms of communication, such as written text or real-time captioning and assistive technology. For those who use American Sign Language, qualified interpreters can be accessed through video relay. People with hearing loss or combined hearing and vision loss may want to bring a printed communication card along with them to the hospital. The Hearing Loss Association of America and National Association of the Deaf are sharing guidance for patients and providers. Following these recommendations can empower people to communicate more effectively with the hard-of-hearing. While many things are out of control at this time, everyone can choose communication strategies that will help each other. [You need to understand the coronavirus pandemic, and we can help. Read The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicole Marrone, University of Arizona. Read more:Deaf Christians often struggle to hear God’s word, but some find meaning in the richness of who they areOlder Americans are risking coronavirus exposure to get their medicationsElder abuse increasing, without increased awareness Nicole Marrone receives funding from a Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute® (PCORI®) Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award (EA-15629-UOA), the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) of the National Institutes of Health (R33DC015062), and the Arizona Community Foundation.

  • An NYC suspect faces hate crime charges for stabbing an Asian American man amid a rise in racialized violence

    Hate crime charges have been filed in a February 25 stabbing of an NYC man, part of a rise in violence toward Asian Americans in the past year.

  • The Nuggets blew a chance to force overtime in the final seconds with a baffling decision on an easy fastbreak

    In the final seconds of a game against the Wizards, no Nuggets players ran to the basket on a fastbreak, instead settling for a three-pointer.

  • 2021 NFL draft film room: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

    See for yourself what Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins brings to the table as a 2021 NFL draft prospect

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what activists, lawmakers and police are doing to stop the violence

    Asian Americans are calling on political leaders and law enforcement to address growing concerns over coronavirus-related racial attacks.

  • Fair or not, expect Dolphins QB rumors to continue this offseason

    Fair or not, expect Dolphins QB rumors to continue this offseason

  • Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes

    PENTAGON CHIEF SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY: "The United States will act to protect American and coalition personnel and our security interests in the region."Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the U.S. air strike carried out in Syria totally destroyed nine facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in the country, in Joe Biden's first known military action as president.KIRBY: "When we referred to the justification for the strikes, we talked about recent attacks. So I'd leave it at that."Western officials and some Iraqi officials accuse Iranian-backed groups of involvement in deadly rocket attacks on U.S. sites and personnel in Iraq over the last month.Kirby said Iraq was able to help the U.S. determine who was responsible for the recent attacks in Iraq, but that Baghdad did not assist in the targeting process in Syria.KIRBY: "I can tell you that the president himself authorized this yesterday morning."Syria said the air strikes were a cowardly act and urged Biden not to follow "the law of the jungle." An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes killed one fighter and wounded four. U.S. officials said they were limited in scope to show Biden's administration will act firmly while trying to avoid a big regional escalation.Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers from both political parties welcomed the strikes but a number of Democrats questioned the legal justification under which they were carried out and the continuation of military operations in the Middle East.

  • Cowboys News: Vander Esch on blast, WR talent unquestioned

    What's in store for the linebackers corps? What needs to be added to the wide receiver group? Prescott's deal to be short and sweet?

  • Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

    The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992. Swiatek did not drop a set throughout the WTA 500 tournament and lost only 22 games in all. "For sure, there is something that clicks," Swiatek, who will rise to a new career-high ranking of number 15 on Monday, said of her good form during her title runs.

  • LeBron James responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, calls out soccer player's hypocrisy

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LeBron James to shut up and dribble, so James did some homework on him.

  • Tim Anderson puts the rest of MLB on notice: 'F*** it, we're the best team in the American League'

    Tim Anderson believes the rest of the AL will have to go through the White Sox in 2021.

  • DeAndre Hopkins still thinks it's hilarious the Texans traded him for 'only' 2nd round pick

    It's been 11 months, but Hopkins is still positively tickled that the Texans traded him to the Cardinals for almost nothing.

  • Depleted Raptors hand Rockets 10th straight loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.

  • Official hurt, hospitalized after hitting head on court at Michigan State-Rutgers women's game

    Official Angie Enlund was stretchered off the floor after she was hit and knocked to the floor accidentally at the end of the Michigan State-Rutgers game Wednesday night.

  • Montgomery makes history, statement with co-ownership of WNBA's Dream

    The WNBA approved a sale of the Atlanta Dream and Gametime discusses the important move.

  • James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism

    Ibrahimovic in an interview on Thursday said sportspeople like four-time NBA champion James, who has been one of the NBA's leading voices against racial injustice and police brutality, should avoid making the mistake of getting involved in political matters and instead focus on only sports. James also pointed to comments made by Ibrahimovic in 2018 when the Swedish forward claimed "undercover racism" had caused the media to treat him differently from players that had traditional surnames like Andersson or Svensson.

  • Kyrie Irving wants NBA to honor Kobe Bryant with new logo and Vanessa Bryant is on board

    The NBA has resisted calls to alter its logo in the past.

  • Khudobin helps Stars end 6-game skid in 3-0 win vs. Panthers

    Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night that ended their six-game winless streak. Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars, who are 1-3-3 in their last seven. Khudobin has shut out Florida three times in nine career starts.