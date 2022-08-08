Watch: best highlights of Georgia Bulldogs in NFL training camp

Georgia Bulldogs are making plays in NFL training camp and early preseason action. 15 Dawgs were drafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Georgia rookies will make a huge impact across the NFL this season.

In fact, numerous Bulldogs are already making big time plays like one-handed catches, no look passes, and contested catches. George Pickens has made several highlight plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The same goes for Mecole Hardman, who is expected to have a larger role for the Kansas City Chiefs.

What are the top moments from Georgia Bulldogs in training camp and the opening preseason game?

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will have a larger role in 2022 following the departure of Tyreek Hill. Hardman made an insane one-handed catch during training camp:

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has impressed fans and coaches with some incredible catches during training camp. The 2022 NFL draft second round pick may end up be one of the steals of the draft.

He made a fantastic catch recently in a red zone drill:

George Pickens continues to turn heads at Steelers camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/O0W91OhUb6 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 3, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis dominates lineman

Jordan Davis is battling for a starting position along the defensive line in Philadelphia. Can the Eagles’ rookie win the job? Davis showed off his power and strength against a teammate during an open practice:

Yes, that would be Jordan Davis…😳pic.twitter.com/opxLg3mlvW — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) August 8, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir Whtie

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Zamir White’s performance in the opening preseason game caught the eye of NFL analyst Brian Baldinger. White had 11 carries for 52 yards and three catches for 23 yards in his NFL preseason debut.

.@Raiders rookies had a nice debut; Dylan Parham & Zamir White. A couple of good plays to build off of starting in Canton, Ohio #RaiderNation #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/6eWyeZMknM — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 6, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive end Travon Walker earned some respect in his NFL preseason debut. He pressured the quarterback multiple times and recorded a sack during limited snaps.

The No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL draft isn’t being talked about a ton, but he looked physical and fast against a Raiders offensive tackle that started last season.

No. 1 pick Travon Walker with his 1st sack in the NFL 🙌

pic.twitter.com/extaCNBXhB — PFF (@PFF) August 5, 2022

Matthew Stafford no look pass

Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford is picking up right where he left off in the Super Bowl with the no look passes. Stafford, who has been limited due to an elbow injury, has a look a talented receivers again.

