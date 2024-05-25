WATCH: Bentonville Bikefest returns for fifth year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cyclists from all over the world have descended on Northwest Arkansas!

The Bentonville Bikefest is back for another year bringing in top talent and cool tricks.

KNWA’s chief photojournalist Brad Horn gives us a look at the action.

