Watch: New Bengals safety Nick Scott was mic’d up for game last year

New Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott was mic’d up for a game last season when his Los Angeles Rams took on the Arizona Cardinals.

The five-plus minutes of footage are certainly something that should interest Bengals fans now. Over the weekend, Scott agreed to a three-year deal worth $12 million to help the team replace Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Scott, a former seventh-round pick who helps make the Bengals secondary even more super-athletic, projects as a starter next season alongside the upstart Dax Hill.

Here’s a look at the fun footage, which starts with what Scott tells himself before every kickoff before getting into game footage and even some hilarious moments:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire