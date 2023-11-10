WATCH: Bears fans loudly chant ‘Green Bay sucks' after defeating Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It doesn't matter the time, place, or the current situation.

Bears fans are preset to despise their foes from the north: the Green Bay Packers. And after defeating the Carolina Panthers at home on Thursday night, Bears fans kept to that mentality.

Check out this video of fans chanting "Green Bay sucks" loudly at the Amazon Prime telecast.

Bears fans chanting "Green Bay Sucks!" in the middle of Amazon's postgame show pic.twitter.com/CqN8j3Vk3m — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 10, 2023

Amazing. Bears fans are something else.

Unfortunately, the "rivalry" hasn't been much of a rivalry over the last 20 years. The Bears are 11-35 in this century against the cheeseheads. This season, they were torn to shreds at Solider Field against the Packers for their season opener, 38-20.

The Packers have a nine-game win streak going against the Bears. The last time the Bears defeated the Packers was in 2018; the last time the Bears defeated the Packers at Soldier Field was in 2015.

Keep your heads up, Bears fans. Hopefully, the Packers' day of reckoning will come.

The next time the Bears play the Packers is during Week 18 at Lambeau Field. The time is not yet determined.

