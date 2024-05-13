Watch: Arsenal dressing room floods inside Old Trafford after victory over Manchester United

Heavy rain hit Old Trafford and created a waterfall from the roof - AP/Dave Thompson

The deterioration of Old Trafford was made clear on Sunday evening after footage from inside the away dressing room showed streams of water leaking through the roof.

The short video, which appears to have been filmed by a member of Arsenal’s staff following their 1-0 victory over Manchester United, has further demonstrated how desperately the stadium is in need of repair.

Manchester was hit by an extraordinary storm on Sunday, with 41mm of rain falling in the two hours after the final whistle. In the whole of May 2023, by contrast, only 29mm of rain fell on Old Trafford.

Leaks in heavy rain have been a frequent occurrence at Old Trafford in recent years, and on Sunday the storm created a remarkable waterfall effect from the roof of the stadium. Elsewhere in the ground, water flooded down the stands.

The dressing rooms at Old Trafford were not immune from the flooding and the spectacle, with Sky Sports cameras still filming the ground after the game, will reaffirm the need for a redeveloped arena.

The Old Trafford waterfall 😳 pic.twitter.com/2Xibzh200l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2024

It is understood that all supporters exited the stadium safely and that United staff began a clean-up operation of the flooded areas once the rainfall had eased.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport earlier this year, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ambitious plans to create a new “Wembley of the North”.

Ratcliffe is in favour of building a new stadium rather than developing the existing Old Trafford ground, and the viability of such a project is being explored by a task force.

Ratcliffe has met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the plans for a potential new stadium and also the regeneration of the wider Trafford Park area.

Starmer, an Arsenal fan, was at Old Trafford on Sunday and spoke to Ratcliffe before the game, as reported by Telegraph Sport this weekend.

