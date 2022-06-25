WATCH: Anthony Richardson threw a bomb at the Manning Passing Academy

There’s no shortage of hype surrounding the University of Florida’s presumed starting quarterback for the 2022 season, Anthony Richardson. Gator Nation was clamoring for him to take over the role from Emory Jones by the midway point of last season, and he’s got the kind of explosiveness that impresses even the most casual of fans.

Richardson put that explosiveness on full display Friday night at the Manning Passing Academy. Serving as one of the academy’s counselors, Richardson unleashed a bomb of a throw in the Air It Out competition, and those in attendance couldn’t help but share the clip.

College football analyst Taylor McHargue got the best view of things from behind Richardson. He releases the ball at the 30-yard line and it falls right between the receiver’s hands at the goal line. If the crowd’s reaction isn’t enough to tell you how impressive of a throw it was, Cooper Manning’s commentary sums it up well.

“That was a long throw,” Manning said with a smile of disbelief on his face.

Air It Out competition at the Manning Passing Academy Anthony Richardson has an absolute cannon.. #MPA pic.twitter.com/hRKcsjEyKO — Taylor McHargue (@TMcHargue16) June 25, 2022

If that wasn’t a good enough look for you, then this view captured by Charles Power of On3 might suffice:

Florida QB Anthony Richardson showing off the arm at Manning Passing Academy https://t.co/V80ocsbSXF @Corey_Bender pic.twitter.com/wqvpwYcHOM — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) June 25, 2022

One big throw doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. In fact, some would argue that all the clip amounts to in a game situation is second down, and they wouldn’t be wrong. But it’s clear that the Gators have a special talent on their hands and Napier’s job is to refine him into a polished quarterback.

Let the hype train continue, Anthony.

