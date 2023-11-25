Watch: Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe launch long TD pass for lead vs Auburn

Alabama football responded to Auburn's lone first-half touchdown with an impressive score of their own with 1:46 left in the second quarter of the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe was able to connect with wide receiver Jermaine Burton on a 68-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 17-14 lead as the second quarter was winding down.

That score held into halftime at Jordan-Hare stadium. Jermaine Burton and Roydell Williams were the lone Crimson Tide players to score before the half.

Auburn was able to run the ball effectively in the first half against Alabama, totaling 153 yards between running backs Jarquez Hunter and Dimari Alston.

This is the 88th overall meeting between Alabama and Auburn. The Crimson Tide have won 49 of the 87 previous meetings.

