Watch: 5-year-old Florida trick shot artist makes second ace — and now he’s a TV star

Cameron Middleton’s treat is playing tricks.

He’s just 5 — yes 5 — but the resident of Bonita Springs, Florida, is already an accomplished golf trick shot artist.

Oh, and he just made his second hole-in-one. That he called.

It’s been a treat so far for parents Marc and Gina Middleton, even though they have no idea where this came from. They aren’t golfers. Gina’s father, Augie Buffa, is, though, and made her watch golf on TV growing up. She thought it was boring.

Cameron hits a bag of balls from the driving range at Stoneybrook.

Now the Middletons have no choice. And the ride has been anything but boring.

“He is hooked,” Gina said, fittingly, Wednesday at Stoneybrook Golf Club, Cameron’s home course, in Estero.

“We’ve seen him grow a lot in the last two years,” said Bobby Conway, his instructor at Stoneybrook. “He’s got a nose for the hole — I mean, he’s got two hole-in-ones already.”

This all started when the Middletons got Cameron some plastic golf clubs when he was 3, and he started hitting balls.

“My husband and I stood there in amazement,” she said.

Middleton has been featured on the Golf Channel and a West Palm Beach television station — an anchor had come across his trick shots on Instagram and reached out to do an interview. Those pieces were because of his trick shots he came up with — starting with many simpler ones just messing around on indoor putting greens at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, or PGA Tour Superstore.

Middleton has transferred that to the actual golf course this year.

He made his first ace at Alico Family Golf’s short course from 40 yards on Jan. 6. Then on Oct. 15, Cameron and his mom were out practicing at Stoneybrook, and they got to No. 14. A year earlier, Cameron had holed out for birdie from about 50 yards. He had something better in mind.

“We’re in the cart pulling up to 14, and he goes ‘Mommy, you might want to film this, I’m going to get a hole-in-one,'” Gina said. “I just kind of shrugged him off — not that I didn’t think he could do it.”

Cameron pulled out his 7-iron and sized up the shot on the 67-yard hole.

“I got out of the cart and I got my phone. as soon as he hit that ball, you can hear him in the video, he goes ‘Yep.’ I was like, Oh. My. God. This kid,” she said. “I couldn’t believe what I was watching. It’s amazing.”

Gina was running behind Cameron, who is a kindergartener at Pinewoods Elementary, after watching the ball go in the hole.

“I was trying so hard not to run him over,” she said. “I’m running with my phone so I can’t see him. I’m going to crash into him, and we’re going to fall.”

The video of the hole-in-one has been shared on social media by Sports Illustrated, and was featured as “Play of the Day” on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. The video has over 1,500 views on Instagram.

An ABC producer had reached out to Gina on Instagram and asked for permission to use the video. She couldn’t say that it would definitely be on, just because if there had been some kind of breaking news overnight, so Gina didn’t tell Cameron about it.

Tuesday morning, Gina had taken a walk and was taking a shower but had “Good Morning America” on the TV.

“I heard ‘Coming up next, the Play of the Day,’ and I’m jumping out of the shower. I’m like ‘Hurry, Cameron, hurry,'” she said.

Cameron has kept the two balls he hit when he got his hole-in-ones.

“He was staring at the TV. He was like ‘Mommy, that’s my hole-in-one!'”

As for his trick shots, they started out just as bank shots off barriers around indoor putting greens — people in the store would become enamored and stop to watch him bank in shot after shot — and have become more intricate, especially when the family was spending time basically in quarantine earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

