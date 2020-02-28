Watch 357-pound Mekhi Becton turn in a stunning time in the 40-yard dash

It’s not really a stretch to say that Louisville OT Mekhi Becton just turned in one of the more impressive NFL scouting combine runs of all time.

Sure, Henry Ruggs’ 4.28 40-yard dash on Thursday was an eye-opener.

But Ruggs is 188 pounds. Can I interest you in a man nearly double Ruggs’ size running about three-quarters of a second slower?!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watch as the 6-foot-7 Becton — one of the largest men ever to check in at the combine — absolutely scoot during his 40-yard dash, clocking a shocking 5.11 seconds.

Have a look at the big train rolling down the track:

Becton weighed in at the beginning of the week at 364 pounds. On Friday, Becton weighed in at a mere 357, as the NFL now is re-weighing players on the day of their athletic testing.

“Water weight,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah mused.

But Becton’s performance was no joke at all. According to Pro Football Reference, it’s the fastest time in the past 20 years by a player 350 pounds or heavier — by .07 seconds. Becton then backed his first time up with a second effort of an impressive 5.13 seconds.

Still not impressed? Those times place Becton in the 82nd and 77th percentiles, respectively, among all offensive tackles dating back to 1999, according to Mockdraftable. The average combine tackle, according to their data, weighs around 315.6 pounds — more than 40 pounds lighter than what Becton does.

Story continues

In 2014, 352-pound Daniel McCullers ran a 5.18, but Becton is a far better prospect than he was. In fact, there has been buzz that Becton could end up cracking the top five picks if, say, the New York Giants (picking at No. 4) fall for the big man.

And when a tackle that big moves that fast, why wouldn’t they — or any of the other 31 teams, for that matter?

More from Yahoo Sports: