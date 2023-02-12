How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl game live

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Jalen Hurts (right) - Caitlin O'Hara/Reuters

Super Bowl LVII is the culmination of the 2022/23 NFL season, with the winner lifting the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This year's edition will be played at State Farm Stadium (previously the University of Phoenix Stadium), the current home of the Arizona Cardinals.

A lot of talk in the build-up has surrounded Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni and the opportunity for revenge against his former team – and the man who fired him.

Sirianni lost his job as Chiefs wide receivers coach when Andy Reid took charge of the side in 2013.

He now has the chance to get one back on Reid, who is interestingly also a former Eagles head coach, on the grandest stage of all.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni - Joe Camporeale/USA Today

When is Super Bowl LVII?

It is on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year the Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be the third time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, after staging the contest in both 2008 and 2015.

When does the Super Bowl kick off?

Due to the Super Bowl being played in Arizona, the kick-off time is slightly earlier in the UK than normal.

In the UK, the Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 11.30pm GMT. In the US, the game will start at 6.30pm on the east coast at 5.30pm on the west coast.

How to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports Main Event (from 10pm GMT) and ITV 1 (from 10.45pm GMT) in the UK.

How to watch highlights

NFL highlights are broadcast every week in the UK on ITV. The NFL Show is hosted by Laura Woods and also features former NFL stars Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

The show is broadcast every week on ITV and is available on demand on ITVX.

What teams are in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

What is the latest injury news?

The Chiefs and Eagles are relatively healthy in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments.

Story continues

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice.

Kansas City had five other players listed on the injury report, but all were full practice participants: Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee).

Three Eagles players – right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), center Cam Jurgens (hip) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) – were listed as limited practice participants due partly to the team's desire to rest them.

Philadelphia defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) and guard Landon Dickerson (elbow) both were full practice participants.

Who is performing in the half-time show?

Rihanna - Andrew Cowie/Rex

The Super Bowl half-time show, one of the biggest and most prestigious gigs in music, will mark Rihanna's live return.

Rihanna, 34, has not toured or released an album since 2016's Anti. The star has instead focused on her fashion brand and last year welcomed her first child.

However, she did record a new song last year for Marvel's Wakanda Forever.

Lift Me Up, which features on the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel, marked Rihanna's first new solo single for six years and has been nominated for an Oscar.

Our Super Bowl prediction

With superstar quarterback Mahomes on their side the Chiefs will always have a chance, but the Eagles have proven themselves the most complete team all season long. Telegraph Sport is predicting a 30-27 Eagles win.

Latest odds

Philadelphia Eagles 5/6

Kansas City Chiefs 21/20

Odds correct as of February 11

Previous winners

Previous MVPs

What is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The trophy has been awarded to every Super Bowl winner since 1967 and is named in honour of Vince Lombardi – the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls.

How to watch NFL games in the UK next season

Next season, three full NFL games will be aired by Sky Sports every Sunday during the season along with every Thursday and Monday-night game.

ITV will offer live coverage of the two regular-season games played in London next season. The Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are the three teams confirmed to be playing in London next season. The final team will be announced in due course.