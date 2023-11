Washington State football defeated Colorado by a final score of 56-14 on Friday, Nov. 17 in Pullman. Cameron Ward threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-30 pass attempts against the Buffaloes. Wide receiver Josh Kelly finished with a game-high 130 receiving yards as the Cougars improved to 5-6 overall and 2-6 in Pac-12 play.