- Could Denver, Minnesota or Las Vegas overreach for Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by NFL writer Frank Schwab to debate whether the Broncos, Vikings, or Raiders overdraft the former Washington and Oregon quarterbacks. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>2:57Now PlayingPaused
- Giants select TE Theo Johnson from Penn State with their fourth-round pickSNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reacts to the New York Giants selecting tight end Theo Johnson from Penn State. With veteran Darren Waller undecided about returning, the Giants look to fortify their depth at the position0:54Now PlayingPaused
Washington Spring Game Highlights
Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward and Nigel Burton recap the return of Washington football in the Dawgs After Dark spring game on Friday, May 3 in Seattle.