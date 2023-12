Paul George made a 3PT field goal with 08.9 seconds left in the 4th quarter to give the Clippers their first lead of the game 113-112 and held on for the final seconds to defeat the Warriors, 113-112. Paul George led Los Angeles with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists as James Harden (21 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists) and Kawhi Leonard (20 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) totaled 41 points.