Warriors’ Steph Curry named to 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team

After recently being named the Clutch Player of the Year at the start of the offseason, the accolades and honors are continuing to stack up for Steph Curry with the 2023-34 season in the books.

On Wednesday, the association revealed the All-NBA teams for the 2023-24 season and the Golden State Warriors point guard was one of the players listed.

Curry was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team alongside Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s Tyreses Haliburton, Los Angeles’ LeBron James and Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

https://x.com/warriors/status/1793430379438944677

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire