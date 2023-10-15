Warriors rookie opens up on his four quick fouls against the Lakers

Trayce Jackson-Davis could be thrust into the Golden State Warriors rotation this season despite being a rookie. The 23-year-old enters the NBA after four years with the Indiana Hoosiers. The rookie big man is expected to be one of the more polished rookies entering the NBA this season.

On October 13, Jackson-Davis got his first taste of elite-level basketball as he faced off against Anthony Davis in his team’s preseason contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson-Davis quickly found himself in foul trouble, giving up four fouls in rapid succession. When speaking to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Jackson-Davis discussed the foul calls against him.

“I probably got him twice,” Jackson-Davis said. “I know I didn’t get LeBron (James). He just kind’ve threw it up there. But it is what it is. The last one (on Davis) was kinda questionable, too. He kinda went into me. I was straight up. But you’re a rookie. Calls don’t go your way.”

Playing against Davis and the Lakers is a tough test for a player taking his first steps into the pro leagues. Davis is an All-NBA talent and one of the most dominant big men on the planet. Regardless of the foul trouble, Jackson-Davis found himself in, he will be an improved player because of the experience.

The Warriors are short of big-man options heading into the 2023-24 season. As such, Jackson-Davis could have plenty more opportunities to learn from playing against the best players in the world, even if that does mean there will likely be a learning curve ahead.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire