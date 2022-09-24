Warriors' Patrick Baldwin Jr. has coaching staff 'raving,' Steve Kerr says

Kerr believes Baldwin will have hard time cracking rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On the eve of training camp, it looks like the Warriors' coaching staff already likes what they have seen from Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of "The TK Show," Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed the impressions of Baldwin he's gotten from other coaches.

"All the coaches were texting me, while I was gone, just raving about how knowledgable he is, what great feel he has," Kerr told Kawakami. "He's just one of those guys who seems to understand the game and move the ball, knock down shots.

"I think the biggest thing for Patrick is to make sure he's healthy. He wasn't healthy last year during the one college season, he wasn't healthy in summer league."

Kerr said that young guys like Baldwin must "learn their bodies" and understand what it takes to be a successful NBA player.

The Warriors' coach also said that he sees Baldwin as "somebody with great potential" and that he is "really excited to see him" play.

Nevertheless, Kerr doesn't expect Baldwin -- the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft -- to play much during his rookie year.

"But in the early stages of his career, probably be hard for him to crack the rotation," Kerr added. "You never know, I give everybody a chance.

"Their rookie seasons are about figuring out their surroundings, figuring out how to handle yourself."

Additionally, Warriors general manager Bob Myers shared Kerr's sentiments regarding Baldwin not having minutes in the NBA and potentially playing in the G-League.

"We talked about it the other day. I think he starts there but I don't want to take away his chance to earn minutes," Myers told reporters on Friday. "Steve is probably going to play a lot of guys in the preseason."

Story continues

Moreover, Myers said that after the sixth man, all other spots are up for grabs, giving Baldwin a path to meaningful minutes.

"After the sixth person, it's kind of who takes it. Is he going to take it? I don't know. But there's opportunity for him if he can grab it," Myers concluded.

It seems as if Baldwin is doing all the right things prior to the season to impress the Warriors' coaching staff.

If Baldwin is able to stay healthy and continue to hone his game in the G-League or elsewhere, expect Golden State to unearth another diamond in the rough.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast