Warriors-Kings winner to visit Pelicans after Lakers' play-in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the Warriors and Kings prepare for tip-off in Tuesday night's NBA Play-In Tournament Game at Golden 1 Center, both teams know who their next opponent will be should they win and advance.

The Western Conference's No. 8-seeded Los Angeles Lakers defeated the No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 110-106 at Smoothie King Center in a thriller that came down to the wire, meaning the winner of the highly anticipated Warriors-Kings game will face the Pelicans in the tournament's next round on Friday in New Orleans.

It isn't necessarily good news for either Northern California team, however.

Golden State went 1-2 against New Orleans during the 2023-24 NBA regular season, most recently suffering a 114-109 defeat at the hands of the Pelicans this past Friday at Chase Center. Sacramento, meanwhile, went 0-5 against Zion Williamson and Co. this season.

Williamson poured in a game-high 40 points in the Pelicans' loss, while Lakers stars LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell combined for 44 points. With the win, Los Angeles advances to the 2024 NBA playoffs as the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets in the opening round.

Now, with their path forward set, the Warriors and Kings both look to win and advance to face the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast